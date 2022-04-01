DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,590,000 after acquiring an additional 303,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,800,000 after acquiring an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,723,000 after acquiring an additional 407,179 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.