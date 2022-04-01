DA Davidson Weighs in on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.95.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

