Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DADA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 942,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,067. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 346,554 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

