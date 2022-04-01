Damien Mcdonald Sells 2,784 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.92.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,968,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LivaNova (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.