Damien Mcdonald Sells 2,784 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,968,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.