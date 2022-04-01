Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $17.57 on Friday. Dana has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 120.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 89,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.