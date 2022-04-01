Daqo New Energy Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $20.34 Per Share (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daqo New Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $20.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.82. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,133,000 after buying an additional 954,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 397,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

