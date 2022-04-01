Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Roth Capital

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:DARE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 82.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 346.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 251,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 245,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.