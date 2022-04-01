David B. Kunin Purchases 1,587 Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) Director David B. Kunin purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,076.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NSYS opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.88% of Nortech Systems worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

