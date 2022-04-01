David B. Kunin Purchases 1,587 Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) Director David B. Kunin purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,076.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NSYS opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
About Nortech Systems (Get Rating)
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
