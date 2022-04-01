David Rattigan Purchases 3,656 Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) insider David Rattigan acquired 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.55) per share, with a total value of £48,990.40 ($64,173.96).

NICL stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,357.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £501.63 million and a PE ratio of -22.83. Nichols plc has a 1 year low of GBX 732 ($9.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is -0.31%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Nichols from GBX 1,375 ($18.01) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

