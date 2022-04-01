Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 433 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.73. 266,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

