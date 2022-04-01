Davidson Investment Advisors Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.06% of Cerner worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.59. 180,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

