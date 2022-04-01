Davidson Investment Advisors Has $18.83 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,899. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.11. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

