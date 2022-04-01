Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 1,808 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 239,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

