Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 149,980 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,000. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.06% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 61,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,490. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

