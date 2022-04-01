Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,687 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.30% of FirstCash worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

