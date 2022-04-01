Davidson Investment Advisors Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in General Motors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 27.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 9.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. 751,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,307,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

