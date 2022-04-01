Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 375,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,832. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

