Davidson Trust Co. Buys 120 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $8.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.85. The stock had a trading volume of 141,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.68.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

