Davidson Trust Co. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $575.35. 60,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. The company has a market capitalization of $255.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.31 and its 200 day moving average is $513.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $348.84 and a 1 year high of $586.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.