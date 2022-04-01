Davidson Trust Co. Has $938,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.11. The company had a trading volume of 39,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,336. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.79. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

