Davidson Trust Co. Sells 322 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $92,526,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,713. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

