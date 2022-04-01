Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Roche by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 11.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Roche by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

Roche Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.