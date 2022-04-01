Dearborn Partners LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,273,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

