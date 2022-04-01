Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

UPS opened at $214.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $166.66 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

