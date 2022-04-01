Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 238 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

