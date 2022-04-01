Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

DBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:DBTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,127. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

