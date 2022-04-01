Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.
DBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:DBTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,127. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.
Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
