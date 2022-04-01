Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at DA Davidson

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,255. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $437.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

