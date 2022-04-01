Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.09 and its 200 day moving average is $364.12. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

