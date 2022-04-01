DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.30 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $500,985.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.55 or 0.07215038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,444.20 or 0.99754742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00045418 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,920,613 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.