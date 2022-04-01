Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 1.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 40,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 39,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 287,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,923. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

