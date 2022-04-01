Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,900 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 453,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.4 days.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

DROOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.63) to GBX 163 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.72) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

