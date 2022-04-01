Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.94.

NYSE DVN opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.26.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

