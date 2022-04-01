Devro (LON:DVO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.69) on Thursday. Devro has a one year low of GBX 163.46 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of £343.08 million and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

