DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

