DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PROG by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PROG by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PROG by 2,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PROG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

NYSE PRG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. 11,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,952. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

