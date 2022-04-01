DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.