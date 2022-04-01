DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 4,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,356 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 144,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 276,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 523,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616,688. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

