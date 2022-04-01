DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 81.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 460,038 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441 over the last ninety days. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNDR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 23,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

