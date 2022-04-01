DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,612 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 45.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,093. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKM. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

