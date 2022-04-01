DHT (NYSE:DHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.53.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.82. 210,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $994.04 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DHT by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DHT by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

