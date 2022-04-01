Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $154.29 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.71.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $55,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 963 shares of company stock worth $185,220. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.