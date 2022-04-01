Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.86 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

