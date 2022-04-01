Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) vs. Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Head to Head Comparison

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 5 14 1 2.80 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $149.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Allied Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $6.80 billion 3.58 $2.18 billion $12.14 11.29 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 32.10% 16.33% 8.94% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Allied Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's total acreage position was approximately 524,700 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,788,991 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 5,289 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 6,455 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 930,871 gross acres and 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 866 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Allied Resources (Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.