Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $494.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

