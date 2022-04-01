DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $135.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. 1,692,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,569. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock worth $8,870,681. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

