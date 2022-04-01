Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DWACU traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $70.79. 597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,112. Digital World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $143.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DWACU. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

