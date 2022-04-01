Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,060. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $89.26 and a 12-month high of $416.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.42 and a 200-day moving average of $256.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

