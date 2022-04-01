DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.72

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 35288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.