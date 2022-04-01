Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.47.

NYSE DFS opened at $110.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

