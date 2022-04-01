Distribution Finance Capital’s (DFCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.06) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.09% from the company’s previous close.

Distribution Finance Capital stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Friday. Distribution Finance Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 64.61 ($0.85). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £82.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.97.

About Distribution Finance Capital

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

